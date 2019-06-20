Faith Equestrian provides therapy to special needs children through horses

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center in Guyton is holding a camp for children with disabilities this summer.
Campers at the center have been riding horses for years. The horses are able to teach the kids valuable life skills such as focusing and following directions.
Program Director Hallie Myers says this is the first summer they are holding the camp for special needs children. She says Faith Equestrian is a premier accredited center that serves youth with all types of challenges, including autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome, and other learning and behavioral disabilities.
Myers says the interaction the kids get with the horses not only helps the students build strength, but it also helps build their confidence and develop coordination skills.
“It really impacts how they do in their day to day lives as far as even their balance and posture. Physically, it’s just a great physical thing for them as well, so lots of benefits. It meets a lot of their goals, helps them in school as well as at home," Myers said.
“They listen when we turn them and do trotting and that kind of stuff," said camper, Sam Cheney.
The program started in 2006 with just three kids, and has quickly grown to over 100 children with special needs. The center also serves the local school system.
