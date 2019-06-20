First Alert Weather Day: Few late-day severe storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. Isolated, to scattered, severe storms are forecast to develop in middle Georgia and move into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry late in the afternoon and evening.
The greatest chance of a strong storm happening is north of I-16 and west of I-95 between 5 and 10 p.m.
The risk of severe weather is slight, roughly, north of I-16 and marginal further south. One, or two, storms may produce wind gusts to 65 MPH, large hail to the size of a quarter and very heavy rain in addition to frequent lightning. The risk of a tornado is very low.
Don’t cancel your plans. There will be plenty of dry time. But, keep a casual eye on the forecast during the second-half of the day and keep alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App. You can download the app by clicking here.
“If thunder roars, move indoors.”
The forecast dries out tonight, into Friday morning.
