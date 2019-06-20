Golf’s future displayed at Savannah Junior City Amateur

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is plenty of young golf talent all around the Savannah area, and it was on display this week at Bacon Park at the Savannah Junior City Amateur Championship this week.
Five different champions were crowned Wednesday.
That included South Effingham’s Jacob Fripp, who birdied 18 for a final round 72 to win the Boys Open Division by one stroke.
“It really just means I’m pretty much the best in Savannah, so it means a lot.”
In the girls’ division, rising Richmond Hill senior Erica Couch claimed the title for the second consecutive year. Couch fired an 82 Wednesday to finish five shots ahead.
“My driver was actually working this week, which doesn’t really happen that often,” she laughs “So I appreciated that.”
She says she’s aiming for the three peat next summer.
Chad Chadwell shot the only under par round Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the St. Peter’s student went on to finish it off with a 78 today. He won the boys’ 10 to 12 year old division by six shots.
Noah Fordham won the boys’ 15-18 year old division, while Nicholas Scarano won the boys’ 13-14 year old division.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.