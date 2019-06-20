Handful of teachers around GA spending summer in labs, classrooms

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A handful of teachers from around Georgia will spend most of their summer in labs and classrooms at Georgia Southern.
The teachers are selected to spend the summer as students to pick up on technology they can take back to their classrooms in the fall. Recently, they’ve been working on the components of a solar tracker. It’s just one of the renewable energy sources they examine during the session in the Georgia Southern College of Engineering.
Ten teachers get time in one of the state’s best labs to learn new innovations in the STEM disciplines that they can teach in their own schools.
“Being able to see the teamwork in the department is a good model to take back to school,” said middle school teacher, Katrina Vaughn. “Also, seeing the teamwork of the groups working together.”
“If we, as adults and teachers, cease learning then we cease to keep up with a learning environment,” said high school teacher, M’bonya Myers.
The teachers also spend time in the field at places like JCB and Briggs & Stratton.
A grant from the National Science Foundation helps make the program possible.
