Man charged after overnight crash on Wilmington Island

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a driver took out someone’s fence and multiple mailboxes on Penn Waller Road, early Thursday morning.
Investigators have charged the driver, 27-year-old Benjamin McMahon of Savannah, with DUI and failure to maintain lanes.
People who have lived in the area for years say it was scary, but they say drivers speeding on their road has been a long-time concern.
Mailbox after mailbox after mailbox is ruined down a small stretch of Penn Waller Road. It all happened around 1:15 a.m.
“If this had happened during the daylight hours...people walk, ride bikes down this sidewalk here. That could have been an issue,” Jack McCorkel said.
GSP says no one was injured in the crash, but people are still concerned about their property and whether anything will be done about the speeding complaints.
“There are a lot of children down this road, and traffic tends to get faster and faster. If I try to back out of my driveway...when they come around that corner, if they are going too fast, they see me pretty quickly.”
McCorkel says he thinks there should be a stop sign on the road instead of just blinking caution lights.
“Caution doesn’t seem to slow anybody down, and then the second thing is, I think they just have to stay out here a little more. They could catch them over here. If you want to catch people speeding, you just have to hang around.”
Chatham County Police say if and when they do get complaints, supervisors and officers give areas more attention.
The investigation is ongoing.
