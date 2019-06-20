Meeting held to discuss City of Savannah’s alcohol ordinance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first public meeting discussing the City of Savannah’s alcohol ordinance in certain districts was held Wednesday.
People living in the Liberty City area, near Mills B. Lane, gave their input on the many stores in the area that sell alcohol. Some believe it brings unwanted activities like loitering and littering.
“It has to do with the residents’ quality of life of their neighborhoods and making sure there’s a certain standard in place where their children can go out and play and not be subjected to the negative impacts of alcohol consumption of some of these overlay districts," said Bridget Lidy, Director of Planning and Urban Design, Savannah.
There will be a second public meeting next Wednesday. It will also be held at the Liberty City Community Center on Mills B. Lane Boulevard at 6 p.m.
