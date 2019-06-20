Mini-job fair being held at Hunter for active, former military members

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you're transitioning out of the military, a mini-job fair is being held Thursday morning at Hunter Army Airfield.
The event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hunter SFL-TAP Center at 41 Rocky Road, Building 1289.
There will be employment opportunities for vets, retirees and spouses.
Employers including the Georgia Department of Labor, Gulfstream and South Carolina Corrections will be there.
It’s recommended that you register before the event by calling 912-315-5854 or 912-767-2234.
You can find more information by going to the Facebook event.
