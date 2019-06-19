PLAYLIST: Beat the heat by blasting this playlist all summer long

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
If you’re sitting by the pool, on your porch, at the beach, or on the lake with friends, you should definitely take some music with you.
Here’s a list - a growing list - of upbeat summertime sounds. It’s a little bit Country, a little bit Rock N’ Roll, and definitely a lot of stuff that fits neither category. One thing that brings this playlist together is that every song included is written or sung by an artist from Georgia or South Carolina.
Have a great southern summer, y’all.
You can see the full playlist here (DISCLAIMER: Some of the songs on the list do have explicit lyrics. Listener discretion is advised.):
