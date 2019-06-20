Proud to be a Farmer: Farming is a family tradition

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Three generations of a Bulloch County family now run a farm operation that’s been around since anyone can remember.
A grandfather, son, and grandson share the work and the challenges of modern agriculture.
The soil the Blitch family farms has been in the family for generations. It’s practically in their blood. Jimmy Blitch farmed with his dad as a teenager. He’s seen agriculture change over the decades.
“We didn’t have any herbicides. The biggest tractor we had was an old Ford, it carried two planters,” Jimmy Blitch said.
Matt and his son Mathew have taken over parts of the farm. They say the three generations don’t always think alike, but they think together. Each one brings their own knowledge and experience.
“I’m comfortable asking them any questions. Nine times out of 10, they know what to do. Everything I see on the farm, I’m seeing for the first time,” Mathew Blitch said.
They’ve just replanted hundreds of acres due to drought in May. They now wait to see how their crops rebound. Matt says farming changes, but many challenges stay the same.
“We’re yielding more per acre. If we can get the weather, that’s the main thing we need. We have the tools to get it done,” Matt said.
While other jobs might have promised less stress or more money, Mathew said he thought of nothing but farming.
“As soon as I was a little kid, it’s the only thing I wanted to do. If I wasn’t hunting, I wanted to be farming...doing what dad and granddad did,” Mathew said.
That tradition and legacy makes them proud to be Georgia farmers.
