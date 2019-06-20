River Street Visitor Center upgrades, remodel complete

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two months and $125,000 later, the City of Savannah is opening an upgraded visitor center on River Street.
The center is located just behind City Hall. It’s the second most visited in the city - with the location on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard being the first.
The investment went into things like brand new bathrooms, which is the biggest improvement at the River Street facility.
“We knew many years ago that there needed to be a public facility here on River Street; one, to provide bathroom access, and two, to provide just general information. River Street is probably the most visited place in Savannah, and we want to make sure we have a presence here," said Sean Brandon, Director, Savannah Mobility and Parking Services.
Visit Savannah also has a worker present at the River Street location to answer any questions visitors may have.
