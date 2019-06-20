Savannah police chief talks recent crime at council meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the request of Savannah City Council, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter attended council’s workshop Thursday to answer a few questions about recent crime.
Chief Minter talked about the continued use of community-based policing and going after prolific offenders, but he also talked about sticking points his officers continue to encounter while trying to keep the community safe.
Two specific areas Chief Minter told council about are people - either victims or witnesses not cooperating with police - sometimes wanting to take matters into their own hands. The other continuing issue is people leaving guns in unlocked cars. However, the chief pointed out a recent bright spot in an otherwise dark situation, and that’s the community involvement and cooperation he saw at a shooting on Riverside Drive earlier this week.
“Residents over there in that area were very upset about what happened in their community, and they’ve taken a very proactive and very involved stance in saying, ‘we’re gonna do whatever we can to assist you with this investigation. We’re going to go around and see if anybody saw anything, if they can provide any video,’ and that’s the kind of cooperation we need," Chief Minter said.
One thing you see - and we did on Riverview Drive this week - is command staff, including the chief, assistant chief, and majors, going to major crime scenes. With regard to that, Chief Minter says his policy is now if bullet hits flesh, his phone better ring.
“We want to make sure we’re out there making sure things are being addressed in a timely manner," Minter said. “This is not us just going out there for show, it’s for us going out there, number one, making sure the individuals in the community know that we have an agency that cares about violent crime that’s occurring in our community, but we also want to be out there to make sure that the officers and investigators have what they need on scene.”
To continue building relationships in the community, the police department is partnering with several community and religious groups to reach out to neighborhoods all around town in a new effort called the “Hope Walk." The first event will be held Friday night in Yamacraw.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.