Sea turtles could bring changes for beachfront homeowners on HHI

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Buying beachfront property is normally a good idea, but what if your property value could decrease because of sea turtles?
Right now, if you have a house or condo that sits right on the beach, there aren’t too many laws that prohibit you from having bright lights at night. City officials say that could soon change.
“It’s about tourists and turtles," said resident, Jack Kelly,
Jack Kelly is just one of the Hilton Head islanders who attended a meeting for a new sea turtle ordinance. The Turtle Trackers Organization requested new rules in April of this year, and the city is now speaking with members of the community to find a solution.
The main concern throughout the meeting was what type of lights should be allowed and how that decision may affect beachfront homeowners.
When sea turtles hatch, they look for moonlight to point them toward the water. When building lights are brighter than the moon, they get disoriented and can’t find their way. Some beachfront owners are worried that if they have to dim their lights or cover up their views, property values will go down and tourists won’t come.
These two concerns are why Hilton Head Island Senior Planner Anne Cyran is trying to find the right balance.
“That’s what we’re doing right now, actually," Cyran said. “Based on research, we know that reducing artificial light on beaches will have a positive impact on sea turtle populations. What we’re trying to figure out is what changes will have the biggest impact but the smallest negative effect on property owners.”
Cyran also says she plans on taking a look at what other towns in the region have done to update their sea turtle ordinances.
Even though these meetings are happening now, the proposed changes wouldn’t begin for a few more years.
