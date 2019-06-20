Smart Living Expo & Health Fair, Hampton Co. Watermelon Festival this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two big events are happening this weekend in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. One of them is a great learning opportunity. The other is a festival for the whole family.
Friday morning, we hope to see you at the 17th Annual Smart Living Expo and Health Fair, hosted by St. Joseph’s Candler. This popular expo is geared towards seniors ages 55 and up. Take advantage of free health screenings for everything from blood pressure, skin cancer, hearing, and so much more. There will be plenty of local vendors, workshops, and even some prizes and giveaways! The WTOC Storm Chaser will be there, so make sure to come say Hi! The event is free and open to the public at the Savannah Civic Center.
Saturday, bring the whole family out for one of South Carolina’s biggest celebrations of summer. The 80th Annual Hampton County Watermelon Festival is well underway! This is South Carolina’s oldest continuing festival with a jam packed weekend of events. The street dance is Friday and the big parade is on Saturday morning. The parade goes through Varnville and Hampton. WTOC will carry it live on air and online.
