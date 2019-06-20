Southern’s Smith granted medical hardship waiver

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern likes Ike.
And the Eagles are most glad the star guard will be able to return for his fifth season in Statesboro.
Georgia Southern confirmed to WTOC Wednesday night the NCAA has granted Smith’s medical hardship waiver and will allow him to return to the Eagles for one more season.
Georgia Southern’s student newspaper, The George-Anne, first reported Smith was on the roster.
The Gainesville, FL native played in just 10 games last season before back surgery put him on the shelf for the rest of the year. Smith was named to the All Sun-Belt First Team after a sophomore season in which he led the Sun Belt in scoring.
With Smith’s return, the Eagles will have five seniors on the 2019-2020 squad.
