Teens with Catholic Heart Workcamp help make repairs for Hardeeville woman

HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - This time of year, there are many teenagers who come to our area with church groups, giving up their summer fun to help others in need.
Sometimes, when you want to help your fellow man live a better life, divine intervention can beat you to the punch.
There’s a lot of action happening at Madlee Woods’ house in Hardeeville - more than she has seen in some time.
“It was exciting to me. I was thanking the Lord for every last one of them,” she said.
The teenagers are part of the Catholic Heartworks Camp - all from different states - helping Miss Woods make simple repairs to her home that she couldn’t do herself.
“Just simple, simple repairs. Simple things people can do to improve the lives in our community," said Bethany Marcinkowski, United Way of the Lowcountry.
“Life is not really about doing stuff for yourself, making all the money, getting a good house, It’s about what effect you have on peoples’ lives, and that’s how you leave your mark on society,” said Zac Calhoun, from Sarasota.
As the group was checking off items on their list, they found there was something else that was broken - her refrigerator.
“That’s the old refrigerator, and we all came together and realized it was not in the tip top shape that it could be,” said T.J, Hockett, from Florida.
The kids say they couldn’t go back home knowing Miss Woods didn’t have a refrigerator, so Thursday, they decided to do something about it. They pooled their money to buy a new one.
“At Lowe’s, when one of our youth leaders was about to pay for it, we got a text that said ‘another refrigerator is already here.’ We didn’t know how that was possible.”
It actually was from Catholic Charities, who had spoken with Miss Woods about it.
“I appreciate everything they done, and they didn’t have to do anything, and I thank the Lord for every last one of them," she said.
