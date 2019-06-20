4th Annual Juneteenth Wade-In held on Tybee Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A large crowd gathered at North Beach Bar and Grill on Tybee Island Wednesday for the 4th Annual Juneteenth Wade-In.
The unofficial holiday on June 19 celebrates when the last slaves were told they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Of course, life was still incredibly difficult for newly-freed slaves, but they at least had hope.
“We celebrate Juneteenth as Freedom Day for everyone. You know, we forget that the Fourth of July, everybody wasn’t free. We celebrate Fourth of July, I love the Fourth of July, but this is a holiday for everyone; an American holiday for all people,” said Julia Pearce, Tybee MLK Coordinator.
Some place,s like Savannah, have already celebrated Juneteenth. WTOC was there when the city hosted a celebration in Wells Park earlier this week.
