Thursday Forecast: Isolated Late-Afternoon, Evening Severe Storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warm and muggy conditions are widespread this morning. A breeze is blowing between 10 and 15 MPH, occasionally.
The forecast remains mostly dry through the morning commute. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures warm to near 90°by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Isolated severe storms are forecast to develop in middle Georgia and move into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry later in the day.
The greatest chance of a strong storm happening is north of I-16 and west of I-95 between 5 and 10 p.m. One, or two, storms may produce wind gusts to 65 MPH, large hail to the size of a quarter and very heavy rain in addition to frequent lightning. The risk of a tornado is very low.
Keep alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App. A storm, or two, may produce wind gusts to 65 MPH and large hail.
The forecast features isolated storms and very hot temperatures through Saturday.
Enjoy your Thursday,
Cutter