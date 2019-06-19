Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The WTOC First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for late Thursday.
A line of showers and storms will move in from the north by 6 p.m. There is a 30 percent chance that storms will make it into our area. IF the storms make it here, there is a slight chance one or two may be severe. The main threat from any storm will be strong damaging winds.
Make sure to keep checking for updates and have your severe alerts on in the First Alert Weather app.
