Tybee Island Beach Task Force meets to discuss dune restoration

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee’s Island’s Beach Task Force met Thursday to discuss restoration of the dunes.
A healthy dune system protects the land from storm surge and rough seas. It also provides a habitat for native plant and animal species.
Restoration of the dunes has taken a while. The last few tropical storms and hurricanes have all contributed to the significant beach erosion along the coast, and specifically, Tybee Island. Sand loss and dune loss impacted Tybee’s residents, marine life, and the city as a whole.
Chairman of the Beach Task Force, Sam Adams, says if they can keep sand on the beaches, restoration wouldn’t have to happen as often; they could do it about every 12 years. He says he also wants people to keep the animals in mind because a project of this magnitude interferes with the critters and their food value.
“If we can hang onto our dunes better instead of every eight years or 10 years - we’re renourishing 12 years or longer - then we’ve saved the taxpayer a lot of money and we’ve helped all of our constituencies because we’ve got a dune wall to protect our properties and active working beaches for people to recreate on including 4 in the morning," Adams said.
Tybee officials say it’s important that the dune system remains intact and protected as they prepare and plan for the next tropical system.
