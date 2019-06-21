Beaufort County investigators looking for driver after women get into wrong vehicle

Officials say the two women reported that they were tired and not entirely familiar with the route to their rental, so when the man drove toward the north end of the island, they were not alarmed. They told investigators they realized the area did not look familiar and felt something was wrong when the man drove onto a dirt road. The woman in the front told the driver she was calling 911. She says the driver then took the cellphone from her. Then, he stopped the SUV and both women got out. They say the driver also got out and came toward them. As he approached them, one of the women grabbed him, took the phone back, and immediately called 911. Realizing this, the driver got back into the SUV and sped off, leaving both women on the dirt road, which was later determined to be Mitchelville Road. Deputies arrived within minutes of the call, but did not find the SUV or its driver.