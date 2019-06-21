Beaufort County investigators looking for driver after women get into wrong vehicle

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a driver who was in the area of Reilley’s Plaza on Hilton Head Island in the early morning hours of Friday.
Officials say early Friday morning, two women had arranged for an Uber ride from Reilley’s Plaza. As they were waiting, a man drove up in a dark-colored SUV. Although the women were aware that the driver of the SUV was not the Uber driver they were waiting for, they thought they saw an Uber sign on his windshield, so they got in - one in the front and the other in the back. They asked the driver for a ride to their south end vacation rental unit.
Officials say the two women reported that they were tired and not entirely familiar with the route to their rental, so when the man drove toward the north end of the island, they were not alarmed. They told investigators they realized the area did not look familiar and felt something was wrong when the man drove onto a dirt road. The woman in the front told the driver she was calling 911. She says the driver then took the cellphone from her. Then, he stopped the SUV and both women got out. They say the driver also got out and came toward them. As he approached them, one of the women grabbed him, took the phone back, and immediately called 911. Realizing this, the driver got back into the SUV and sped off, leaving both women on the dirt road, which was later determined to be Mitchelville Road. Deputies arrived within minutes of the call, but did not find the SUV or its driver.
Beaufort County investigators say although the driver’s intention in offering the women a ride is unknown, it’s clear that they were very fortunate to escape harm. They describe the man as having a dark complexion, saying he was possibly Hispanic or Indian. They say he was around 5′3 with a medium-build and dark hair. They could only describe the SUV as black or dark-colored, with three rows of seats, similar to a Chevrolet Suburban.
Investigators are working to find and interview the driver. Whether he is a legitimate Uber driver or a driver from a smaller transportation company is unknown at this time. Anyone who may have seen the man driving a black or dark-colored SUV through Reilley’s Plaza around 12:30 a.m., or who may know his identity, is asked to contact Sgt. Seth Reynells at 843.255.3709.
