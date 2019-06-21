Bulloch County students take part in English-speaking classes this summer

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly 100 Bulloch County students went back to school this summer to learn a new language: English.
Teachers work with students learning English as a second language to help them to be more prepared for Fall.
Teachers say the students can make strides during the school year, but if they don’t hear English for two months of the summer, they can lose some of what they gained. This program helps them keep that language momentum.
This summer program runs more like a camp than a summer school. Bulloch County Schools get federal grant money to run an optional three-week session for kids from Kindergarten to 9th Grade to reinforce vocabulary and give them more practice using the language.
“The teachers write lesson plans, specifically with 10 vocabulary words at a time in mind, and they really hone in on those. From the moment a child walks in, they’re having conversations in English with anybody they encounter,” said teacher, Ashley Thompson.
Roughly 70 students took part this year.
It wouldn’t be a last day of school without movies and popcorn. Thompson says something as casual as a movie in English helps students practice the words they’ve learned.
Thompson says the turnout tells them two things: parents value the skills students are learning, and the community is becoming more diverse than some might realize.
