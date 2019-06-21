Clogged drains lead to flooding issues in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton is asking residents to get ahead of hurricane flooding by cleaning out their storm drains now.
Some residents are finding that easier to say than do.
For a lot of Bluffton residents, hurricane season means flooding. The town is trying to get the word out on what you can do to prevent it.
Tammy Ray lives right off the May River in Bluffton. The river isn’t the only water around her house that worries her.
“We have a constant issue with flooding - even with rain, not just the hurricanes.”
The storm drains that line Tammy’s streets are clogged, but the street she lives on is maintained by the state - not by Bluffton. That means the town cannot clean out her ditches.
“I have lived in this area for 30 years, and I can count on one hand the amount of times I have seen anyone out here working on these ditches."
These jurisdictional issues are why Bluffton is encouraging residents and property owners associations to clear out their drains before a storm hits.
“We need partnerships within each of our neighborhoods as well, to make sure that those POAs and citizens are reporting to the POAs and performing maintenance to their systems so that they operate well.”
Kim Jones, Blufftons Watershed Management’s manager, wants people to look for blocked drains.
“If they see blockages in their systems to make sure and report that so they can get maintenance before any storm that heads our way," she said.
Tammy Ray’s street doesn’t have a property owners association, and even though she’s tried to clear the drains herself...
“I shoveled all our ditches when we first built our house. First rain, they all filled back up.”
She’s worried about damaging something.
“In our ditches, we have Hargray and water PVC pipes that are running through the ditches that are not deep, so we don’t want to start tackling clearing out ditches because we don’t know what’s in there.”
