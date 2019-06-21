Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 6-21-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Much quieter weather expected for our first day of Summer. A cold front remains just to our north through Saturday. High pressure remains at the surface but waves of upper level energy will flow across the area from the northwest. This will help produce afternoon and evening showers and storms Saturday and Sunday. Today will be mostly sunny with a 10% rain chance, highs in the mid 90s but will feel like 100-105. Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 74-78. Saturday will partly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 93-97. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s. The tropics continue to be very quiet and no tropical development is expected for the next five days.