Friday: Drier, But Hotter, Weather Returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a partly cloudy, warm and muggy Friday morning is underway. The forecast remains dry through the morning commute.
Temperatures are in the 70s this morning; forecast to warm to near 90° at noon. Temps peak in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon in many inland communities. It’ll feel even hotter, with humidity factored in.
The forecast remains mostly dry through the day, with just a very isolated shower possible south of the Altamaha River.
This evening features mostly dry weather and gradually cooling temperatures; 70s before midnight.
Hot, humid conditions and scattered afternoon and evening storms are in Saturday’s forecast. Scattered later-day storms may become strong.
Hot weather continues into next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter