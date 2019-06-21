GA senator pushing for healthy lifestyle incentives

June 21, 2019 at 5:20 AM EDT - Updated June 21 at 5:20 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Georgia’s senators wants to make it easier to live healthy.

Senator David Perdue submitted the Personal Health Investment Today Act -- also known as "PHIT."

It allows Americans to use part of their health savings accounts to pay for things like gym memberships, fitness equipment and youth sports fees.

The idea is helping low-income citizens get access to healthy lifestyle options that can cost a lot of money.

Senator Perdue said in a statement:

“Having spent a portion of my career working in the fitness industry, I know how important exercise is to physical, mental, and emotional health. Today, physical inactivity is estimated to cost Americans $117 billion each year. This is alarming, and it can be prevented. The PHIT Act encourages Americans to get active by allowing them to use pre-tax dollars toward certain fitness expenses. This is a good, bipartisan step toward preventing chronic diseases and ultimately getting at the real drivers of spiraling health care costs.”
Sen. David Perdue, (R-GA)

The PHIT Act is cosponsored by Senators John Thune (R-SD), Chris Murphy (D-CT), John Barrasso (R-WY), John Boozman (R-AR), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Angus King (I-ME), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).

