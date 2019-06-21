GA senator pushing for healthy lifestyle incentives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Georgia’s senators wants to make it easier to live healthy.
Senator David Perdue submitted the Personal Health Investment Today Act -- also known as "PHIT."
It allows Americans to use part of their health savings accounts to pay for things like gym memberships, fitness equipment and youth sports fees.
The idea is helping low-income citizens get access to healthy lifestyle options that can cost a lot of money.
Senator Perdue said in a statement:
The PHIT Act is cosponsored by Senators John Thune (R-SD), Chris Murphy (D-CT), John Barrasso (R-WY), John Boozman (R-AR), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Angus King (I-ME), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.