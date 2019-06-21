GBI says man confesses to 2007 killing of Long County woman

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The GBI says a man serving a life sentence in prison for one murder has confessed to a second.
Kenneth William Lumpkin told investigators he killed Debora Gail Moody and hid her body. Investigators have not been able to find Moody’s remains.
Lumpkin was arrested in 2010 and pleaded guilty to killing Lori Arrowood. He was sentenced to life without parole for that crime.
Moody had gone missing from her home in Long County in December 2007. Investigators began exploring possible connections between Lumpkin and Moody. They determined that the two knew each other but they did not have any evidence linking them together at the time of Moody’s disappearance. In the 11 years since then, police interviewed Lumpkin many times, but he always denied knowing anything about her disappearance.
The GBI says the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney offered Lumpkin a deal in the past few weeks. In exchange for information about Moody’s disappearance and the location of her remains, Lumpkin was given from prosecution. Lumpkin accepted the deal and claimed that he strangled Moody to death while trying to sexually assault her. He gave investigators a location of where to find the body, but they were unable to find anything after several searches.
The GBI says other evidence leads them to believe Lumpkin’s confession is true, even without finding Moody’s remains. Investigators do not believe anyone else participated or knew about Lumpkin’s killing of Moody.
