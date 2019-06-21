Good News: Youth Works volunteers travel to Coastal Empire from Midwest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer isn’t one big party for some young people.
One youth organization is sending groups of students to Savannah all summer to volunteer their time helping nonprofit organizations.
Karen and Ken Stewart wouldn’t have been able to move the Hoofs 4 Healing Therapeutic Riding Program to their Bloomingdale property without a little help moving stuff.
“Wow, I bet that was probably about 500 pounds, so that was pretty tough for these young students to help us with that,” said Karen Stewart, Director, Hoofs 4 Healing.
The Stewarts got the extra hands they needed to reassemble the ramp handicapped riders will use to mount horses from Youth Works. The high school students from Minnesota volunteering for the summer service program got a taste of the Savannah summer.
Youth Works will have a different group travel to the Coastal Empire every week this summer to volunteer at and offer assistance to local non-profit organizations. This group drove 24 hours from the Midwest to be here, and they’ve set a high bar for the work to be done.
“We’ve been working at Union Mission, the Salvation Army, the Port Wentworth Neighborhood Center, and there also are some work projects, so we’ve been painting houses and doing improvements like that all over the greater Savannah area,” said Olivia Maynard, Youth Words Community Service Coordinator.
The kids from the Christian organization that has been around for 25 years helped make it possible for the Stewarts to have Hoofs 4 Healing back up and running later this year.
“We are blessed. It’s a great church organization and very instrumental in helping us relocate things and getting things back in order so we can open in August and welcome all of our new riders.”
“So much enthusiasm, so much willingness to do work. They’re all so giving about it. It’s really inspiring for me to see that.”
Now that this Youth Works group has seen and helped several sides of Savannah, they know how they will spend the rest of the summer.
The visiting students have had a chance to enjoy themselves while they’ve been here. During their visit, they have spent time on River Street, gone out to Tybee, and had ice cream at Leopold’s.
