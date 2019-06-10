It’s Global Smurfs Day!

The Smurfs was first introduced to a Belgian audience 1958 as series of comic characters. In French, they were known as Les Schtroumpfs. The tiny village of little blue creatures with their signature white hats gained popularity in the United States after Hanna-Barbera created a Saturday morning animated series in 1981. Thanks to heavy merchandising, and later two movies produced in the 2000s, the Smurfs remain popular to this day.