Law enforcement searching for chase suspect near Dean Forest Road, Hwy 80

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement is looking for the driver of a car they say was going almost twice the speed limit on Interstate 16 overnight.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to pull over a silver Mercedes that was going 130 miles an hour near the Dean Forest Road exit in the early morning hours Friday.
GSP troopers say the driver took off on Dean Forest and didn’t stop until they reached Highway 80. At that point, they say the driver got out and ran into the woods.
Troopers were still searching in that area early Friday morning.
