Lowcountry to host first Pride Parade

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) -On Saturday, the inaugural Lowcountry Pride Parade and Celebration will be held at Frazier’s Park Field of Dreams in Bluffton from 10 in the morning until 4 p.m.
It is a family-friendly event and alcohol is not allowed, but there will be activities for the kids, including fire truck tours with the Bluffton Fire Department, along with music, speakers and performers.
Everyone is invited to attend. More information from the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce can be found here.
