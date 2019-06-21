Lowcountry residents want Sen. Lindsey Graham to hold a Town Hall

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - While South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham shared the stage with President Donald Trump Tuesday in Orlando to announce Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, a group of concerned citizens from the Lowcountry gathering a petition with 850 signatures that they delivered to his offices Wednesday.
Their request?
That Senator Graham hold a town hall in Beaufort county in August while Congress is in recess.
“This petition actually came as a result of several of us sitting over coffee saying ‘we haven’t seen Lindsey Graham'," said Bluffton resident, Mitch Siegel. “The only time we hear about Lindsey Graham is when we read that he was here in the Lowcountry doing a fundraiser. Where is Lindsey Graham to talk to his constituents?”
Seigel, a self-described concerned citizen says the people who organized the petition don’t represent a particular group or side of the aisle- they just want to meet with Senator Graham and get a chance to ask questions before the election.
“We have Republicans, we have Democrats, we have Independents. We have young millennials, we have seniors. We have a little bit of everybody represented. It’s not- it’s Hilton Head, it’s Bluffton, it’s Sun City, it’s Port Royal, Beaufort, you know, it’s coming from all over,” Seigel said.
He said the citizens did not reach out to the Senator’s office PRIOR to creating the petition.
WTOC reached out and did not receive a response.
The citizens are threatening a protest if they do not hear back from Senator Graham or his office.
"We will hold an empty chair Town Hall and advertise it and make sure that people know that we’ve requested this, that he has not responded to his constituents and we’ll do one without him.”
Siegel said they had a similar request for republican Governor Henry McMaster in 2018 and they plan to do the same thing in 2020 when State Representative Joe Cunningham, a democrat, is up for re-election and 2022 when republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott is up for re-election.
The press release regarding the petition is below:
Beaufort County citizens have petitioned U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to hold a town hall in the county in August while Congress is in recess. About 850 county residents signed the petitions,which were delivered to his office.
Graham, who has served the state in the Senate since 2003, has not held a public town hall in Beaufort County in recent memory.
“This is not a partisan issue. All voters deserve to hear from their elected representatives in person, on a timely basis,” said Anne Dickerson, a Beaufort city resident, who delivered the petition. “We’ve asked him to make a commitment by July 15 to meet with his Beaufort County constituents. We look forward to a quick and positive reply.”
“Town halls are a cornerstone of democracy,” said Jerry Whalen, a Sun City resident. “We’re asking the senator to live up to this time-honored tradition and not only talk but hear what his constituents have to say.”
