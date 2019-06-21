More rain, a walkoff, and a Banana split

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an eventful Thursday night at historic Grayson Stadium.
Banana fans saw two games, another lengthy rain delay, and a walkoff win for Savannah.
Mike Williams delivered an RBI single in the 8th inning to drive home Austin Thompson and give the Bananas a 1-0 Game 2 win over Lexington County.
The game was scheduled to only go seven innings, but neither team could cross home. Runners were placed on first and second to start the extra frame, and the Blowfish threatened quickly.
An error on a pickoff throw to second allowed both runners to move up with no outs. But Alex Degen buckled down for the Bananas, striking out the next two batters and forcing Houston Wright to ground out and end the inning with no runs scored.
Game 1 did not go the Bananas’ way.
They picked up the action from an earlier postponed game, and Lexington County worked their way to a 3-0 lead after three innings.
Savannah had chances to get some runs. The Bananas stranded a runner on third three times in Game 1.
Jake Sullivan drove in the Bananas’ only run of the game with an RBI double into left center.
The doubleheader split leaves Savannah with a 12-6 record. They’ll travel to Macon Friday night.
