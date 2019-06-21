Third Lady’s Island shootout suspect arrested

LADY’S ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - A 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a June 3 shooting outside of the Circle K on Lady’s Island turned himself in to authorities Saturday morning.
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says Dequarious Major of St. Helena Island turned himself around 2 a.m. Saturday to deputies in Beaufort. He is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Major is the third suspect arrested in connection with the shooting that killed Clarence Mitchell III and left another man injured.
BCSO deputies arrested and charged 22-year-old Ronald Moore and 19-year-old Montarious Brown earlier this month.
Moore is charged with obstruction of justice. Brown is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on the subject involved or witnessed the shooting to contact Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
