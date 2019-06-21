Toombs County Sheriff’s Office looking for trespassing, illegal dumping suspect

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in reference to a trespassing and illegal dumping incident on June 4.
Investigators say it happened in the area of Galbreath Cemetery Road. They say several items were dumped across from the cemetery.
The suspect was said to be pulling a small trailer. A description and direction of the offender’s vehicle could not be given.
If you have any information about this incident, please call the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at 912.526.6778, or 912.526.9292.
