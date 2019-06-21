Falling tree causes crash on I-95 in Bryan County, all northbound lanes closed

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Bryan County due to a multi-vehicle crash.
A Bryan County Sheriff’s Office deputy says a tree fell on a tractor-trailer, causing a chain reaction crash. Georgia State Patrol troopers could not tell us if anyone was hurt or how badly.
A WTOC photographer at the scene saw two helicopters land since he arrived at the scene of the crash.
The crash occurred near the Belfast Keller Road overpass.
