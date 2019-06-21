I-95 SB back open in Bryan County following wreck

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Police say I-95 Southbound in Bryan County is back open and traffic is moving slowly.
A wreck on I-95 Southbound in Bryan County is affecting traffic, Friday night.
Chatham County Police are diverting interstate traffic to GA-204 and Highway 17.
No other details are known at this time. Stay with WTOC for updates.
