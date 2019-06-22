Abortion protest held in Madison Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Madison Square in downtown Savannah was full of people protesting Georgia’s new abortion ban on Saturday afternoon.
Governor Brian Kemp signed the bill into law just last month.
The bill bans abortions as early as six weeks, around the time a fetal heartbeat can be heard.
Protestors marched from the square all the way to Forsyth Park where there was an open speaker session.
“This is a series of protests that are supported and encouraged by Planned Parenthood to keep invisible that what is happening in our state about making abortion illegal,” said Amanda Hollowell, the director of 9 to 5 Georgia. “Choice matters. And I should be allowed to make decisions that I want to make about my body and my future. Its not about the procedure, its literally about what my life looks like.”
The organizors say they planned the protest after they became concerned of what this bill means for reproductive health.
