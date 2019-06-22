Anonymous donor paying adoption fees at Jasper Animal Rescue

“It’s a huge help. Our adoptions have been very slow. They usually are in the summer months,” said Caitlyn Schake, Executive Director, Jasper Animal Rescue Mission. “Just having that extra incentive to get people out here and look at all the great animals we have, it’s just a huge help. It helps us move some of these animals into good homes. Every animal that’s adopted from here is spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. That’s all included with every adoption.”