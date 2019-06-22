Anonymous donor paying adoption fees at Jasper Animal Rescue

JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The animal shelter in Jasper County is over capacity.
Because of the high number of strays and owner-surrendered animals, Jasper Animal Rescue Mission is over double it’s capacity. The shelter can house around 100 animals comfortably, but right now, 219 animals are being cared for.
The shelter is required by law to take in any animal, regardless of how full it may be. An anonymous donor has stepped up to pay the adoption costs, making it easier for the public to pick-up a new member of the family.
“It’s a huge help. Our adoptions have been very slow. They usually are in the summer months,” said Caitlyn Schake, Executive Director, Jasper Animal Rescue Mission. “Just having that extra incentive to get people out here and look at all the great animals we have, it’s just a huge help. It helps us move some of these animals into good homes. Every animal that’s adopted from here is spayed, neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated. That’s all included with every adoption.”
The animal shelter is open every day. The fee-waived adoption event starts next Friday, June 28.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.