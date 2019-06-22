Dave Turley’s Saturday WX Forecast 6-22-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today is a First Alert Weather Day. Numerous showers and storms will develop and some may be severe. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9pm for entire area. The main threat from the storms will be damaging winds up to 60mph and large hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero. Rainfall will be heavy with any storm and localized street flooding is possible. Storms will decrease this evening and we should be drier overnight. Temps remain very warm and muggy, lows 72-74. Sunday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 89-95. Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.