Former Effingham Co. star signs NBA deal

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WTOC) - He wasn’t a draft pick, but former Effingham County basketball star Jakeenan Gant is getting a shot in the NBA with the Indiana Pacers.
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun signed an exhibit 10 contract with the Pacers as an un-drafted free agent.
He’ll play in the summer league with the team, trying to earn a roster spot.
In his two seasons in Louisiana, Gant was a two-time Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year, named to the Lefty Driesell Defensive All-America Team and named to the Lou Henson Award Watch List.
Gant played in the Portsmouth Invitational in April and worked out for seven different NBA teams.
His senior season he averaged 20.5 points per game, more than eight rebounds and 2.6 blocked shots, helping to lead the Cajuns to a 19-win season. Gant ranked third in the Sun Belt Conference in scoring.
Gant was named Georgia’s Mr. Basketball as a Rebels senior in 2014, where he averaged 21 PPG, 10.5 rebounds, 4 blocks and 2.8 assists for Effingham County, helping to lead to a 20-10 overall record and an appearance in the Georgia Class 5A state playoffs. He was named the Georgia Class 5A Player of the Year as a junior in 2013
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.