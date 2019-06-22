Fundraiser held in Coastal Empire for mother who needs kidney transplant

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A local woman is hoping you will come across this story and help her in a time of need.
Lauren Tignor is a single mother of a four-year-old boy. She was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease and had kidney failure at the age of 35. A few months ago, she underwent a dual organ transplant. Doctors replaced her liver and her kidney, but the kidney transplant failed.
Now, as she recovers from the surgery, she must start her search for a new donor. An event was held Friday night to raise money, as well as awareness, for the condition.
“I was feeling fine. I’m a single mom. I run a business. I thought everything was totally good, and my doctor said, ‘you need to go to the emergency room right now, your kidneys are not functioning properly.’ Turned out, I was in kidney failure. I had 10 percent kidney function, and had no idea,” Tignor said.
If you’d like to help Lauren, you can do so on her Facebook page, “Tiggy needs a Kidney.”
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.