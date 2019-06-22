Garden City PD looking for missing mother, child believed to be in Effingham County area

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing mother and child.
Police are looking for 27-year-old Kathryn Dicciardello. She is around 5′2 with hazel eyes and brown hair. They are also looking for seven-year-old Shwyann Gillespie.
Officials believe the two may be in the Effingham County area, possibly in a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Florida tag HUAA42.
If you know their whereabouts, please call 911.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.