Heavy police presence on Brown Thrasher Court in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Brown Thrasher Court in Port Wentworth, Friday night.
Few details are known at this time, but WTOC has a crew on the scene working to learn more. Neighbors tell us a couple lives in the home officials have surrounded. Multiple neighbors say they heard a single gunshot around 8 p.m., and police were on scene minutes later. We were also told an ambulance took a woman away, and a man refused to come out of the house.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Garden City Police, Port Wentworth Police, Bloomingdale Police, and K9 units also responded to the scene.
We were told by police to back away from the crime scene tape and get behind the police cars for our own safety.
The investigation is being turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
