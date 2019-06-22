Lowcountry residents hold LGBTQ+ pride parade

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) -June marks pride month, with many cities hosting parades and other events.
The inaugural Lowcountry Pride Parade and Celebration was held in the Lowcountry on Saturday.
The parade went through downtown Bluffton and onto May River Road before returning to Oscar J. Frazier Park’s Field of Dreams for an afternoon of celebration.
The reverand of a church that joined in on Saturday’s event spoke about their participation.
“We believe no one exists outside the heart of God," said Reverand Therese Lee. "We love you. We want you to be standing in the truth of who you are as the beloved child of god.”
Saturday’s celebration included speakers, artists, music, vendors, lots of delicous food, and of course, a lot of dancing.
