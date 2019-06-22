Report: Dawgs dismiss WR Holloman after assault allegation

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - A player the Georgia Bulldogs expected to be a key offensive contributor in 2019 is no longer with the program.
Several reports say the Dawgs have dismissed wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman after an investigation into a 2018 assault. The Covington News first reported the dismissal.
According to the report, a female victim reported an assault to UGA Police on June 2. The alleged incident occurred April 22, 2018. The Covington News reports the victim did not want to pursue the case criminally.
Holloman was expected to be a leader for a young Georgia wide receiver corps this fall. The Covington, GA native was Georgia’s fifth leading receiver in 2018, catching 24 passes for 418 yards and five touchdowns.
