Savannah State assistant baseball coach let go by University

In a series of tweets, he continued by saying, “Saying that, I am currently looking for my next challenge. I am a tireless worker and have worn many different hats in my 10 years as a college coach. I have coached D1, D2 and D3. I believe in development, relationships and serving others...I also have strong recruiting ties up and down the east coast and most notably, in Georgia and Florida. I have worked for some the best mentors in the game and have had the opportunity to coach future professional players, All-Americans, numerous all conference players, etc...Please pass my info on to anyone you think would need help to build their program. I am willing to help any way possible. Also, I want to add: In a time where everyone is trying to get a third assistant paid, please remember the programs who don’t even have one full time assistant. These coaches and players are the ultimate grinders of college baseball.”