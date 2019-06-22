Savannah State assistant baseball coach let go by University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday morning Savannah State assistant baseball coach Eric McCombie took to Twitter to announce that his position with the University had been cut.
“As some of you know, SSU has cut my position due to budget cuts. This is a sad time for the program and me personally. I wish nothing but the best for the players and Coach Hardy who ultimately will be the ones most affected by this. They don’t deserve this.”
In a series of tweets, he continued by saying, “Saying that, I am currently looking for my next challenge. I am a tireless worker and have worn many different hats in my 10 years as a college coach. I have coached D1, D2 and D3. I believe in development, relationships and serving others...I also have strong recruiting ties up and down the east coast and most notably, in Georgia and Florida. I have worked for some the best mentors in the game and have had the opportunity to coach future professional players, All-Americans, numerous all conference players, etc...Please pass my info on to anyone you think would need help to build their program. I am willing to help any way possible. Also, I want to add: In a time where everyone is trying to get a third assistant paid, please remember the programs who don’t even have one full time assistant. These coaches and players are the ultimate grinders of college baseball.”
Several Tigers baseball alumni have tweeted their support for McCombie.
This announcement is just days after the Tigers acknowledged NCAA infractions regarding student-athlete eligibility from 2013-2018 involving ten teams. One of those teams was the baseball team.
The NCAA has issued the Tigers several penalties, including a two-year probation period and a self-imposed $5,000 fine.
WTOC has reached out to Savannah State Athletics for a comment on McCombie’s position, but has not received a response.
