Severe Storms Possible on Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day! Numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop and some may be severe. There is a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m.
The main threat from Saturday’s storms will be large damaging winds. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Storms will generally move from west to east and heavy rain may cause street flooding.
Please make sure your severe alerts are turned on in the First Alert Weather App. The storm threat will end this evening and we will be drier overnight.
