Small Hilton Head business gets major collaboration opportunity

“We don’t have the marketing budget that a lot of the big-name stand-up paddle board, you know, national players have," said Bishop. "I don’t have a hedge-fund backing me, so it’s just me, shoe-stringing it the whole way and its happened. You know, your hard work will pay off if you’re a small business and you hustle and you know, put yourself out there, good things will happen, so if you’re a small business owner, keep going. I promise you it will pay off.”