Small Hilton Head business gets major collaboration opportunity

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - J.B. Boards on Hilton Head Island is about as small of a business as you can find.
Owner Jason Bishop wears many hats: he’s the designer, P.R. person, and overall one-man show.
He has partnered with the iconic designer clothing brand Lilly Pulitzer. Together, the two created custom paddle-boards with Lilly Pulitzer’s signature bright, floral print.
The limited-edition boards sold out nation-wide in less than three hours .
Bishop said his success did not come easy, but this has spring-boarded his sales. He hopes to inspire other small business owners.
“We don’t have the marketing budget that a lot of the big-name stand-up paddle board, you know, national players have," said Bishop. "I don’t have a hedge-fund backing me, so it’s just me, shoe-stringing it the whole way and its happened. You know, your hard work will pay off if you’re a small business and you hustle and you know, put yourself out there, good things will happen, so if you’re a small business owner, keep going. I promise you it will pay off.”
The print is called “Sink or Swim”. Each board takes about three weeks to make.
