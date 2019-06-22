Statesboro Police investigate juvenile homicide

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -Officers with the Statesboro Police are investigating after a juvenile male was found with multiple gunshot wounds at Luetta Moore Park early Saturday morning.
The young man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I have great confidence in our Detectives and we will do everything within our power to bring this young man’s killer to face justice," said Chief of Police Mike Broadhead. "Our hearts grieve with the family today and we will not be deterred in our mission”.
Detectives with the Statesboro Police Department are continuing their investigation.
Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Purvis at (912) 764-9911. You may also anonymously submit information to www.tipsoft.com or by texting a tip to TIPSSPD plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES). All information is strictly confidential.
