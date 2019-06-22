Volunteers pick up litter in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Nearly 30 volunteers spent Saturday morning making Savannah cleaner.
The Savannah Downtown Business Association held a litter pick up incorporating a new trend. It’s called plogging, which combines running and picking up trash, and it started in Sweden in 2016.
The SDBA president says the cleanliness and beautification of downtown is an advocacy item for the group this year, so this was a perfect way to give back.
“Obviously people come to the city, and those of us who live here want to be able to experience its beauty," said Gina Peper, the President of Savannah Downtown Business Association. "Part of that is making sure it stays clean and picking up. I know the city did a big event back in March, so we thought it was a good opportunity here three or four months later to come back out and touch it up some more.”
Volunteers also picked up trash in Yamacraw Village, Daffin Park and the Victorian District, as well as along Factors Walk.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.